July 27 (Reuters) - G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB (PUBL)

* APRIL - JUNE 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 275.9 M (104.5), AN INCREASE OF 164 PER CENT COMPARED TO 2016

* APRIL - JUNE 2017 EBIT FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 32.1 M (8.7), AN INCREASE OF 268 PER CENT COMPARED TO 2016