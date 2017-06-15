BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 15 G.A. Holdings Ltd
* Announces acquisition of 49% equity interest in Fuzhou Euro Motors Sales & Service Co Ltd
* Quanzhou Geili Investments co agreed to sell sale interest at consideration of RMB20.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.