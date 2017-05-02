BRIEF-Microport Scientific updates on transfer of interest in Microport Endovascular Shanghai
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
May 2 GABATHER AB:
* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED DEAL WITH MERCACHEM FOR PRODUCTION OF GT-002 SUBSTANCE
* GT-002 TO BE USED FOR CLINICAL STUDIES
Source text: bit.ly/2pS2R3n
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sale side companies and target company entered into equity transfer agreement with fufu
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.