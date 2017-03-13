Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* FY revenue from agency activity 16.1 million euros ($17.17 million) versus 14.3 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 2.6 million euros versus loss 6.2 million euros a year ago
* Sees further growth in FY 2017 operating results
* Expects still negative net income in FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.