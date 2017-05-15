UPDATE 4-Britain charges Barclays, ex-bosses over "unlawful" Qatari deal
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)
May 15 GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS SPA:
* Q1 REVENUE FROM AGENCY ACTIVITIES EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBIT LOSS EUR 0.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES FY 2017 NET RESULT TO BE STILL NEGATIVE BUT IMPROVING Source text: reut.rs/2qjxgai Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)
LONDON, June 20 Global central banks have shown less demand for Belgium's government debt this year because of elections elsewhere in the euro zone, the country's debt chief said on Tuesday.