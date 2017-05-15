BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 Gabriel India Ltd:
* March quarter profit 220.8 million rupees versus profit 209.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 3.88 billion rupees versus 3.63 billion rupees year ago
* Recommended final dividend of 0.85 rupees per share
* Says appointed Anjali Singh as executive chairperson Source text: (bit.ly/2pAXLJ8) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body