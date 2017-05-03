BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 GAIA Infrastructure Capital Ltd:
* FY earnings per share up by 205% to 65.59 cents
* Maiden dividend of 63.5 cents per share declared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.