BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 22 GAIL (India) Ltd
* March quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 136.74 billion rupees
* GAIL (India) - net profit in March quarter last year was 8.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 118.02 billion rupees
* Says March-quarter exceptional item for provision for impairment of investment 7.88 billion rupees
* GAIL (India) consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 11.13 billion rupees
* Recommended final dividend of 2.70 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2q8zQNw) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.