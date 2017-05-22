May 22 GAIL (India) Ltd

* March quarter net profit 2.60 billion rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 136.74 billion rupees

* GAIL (India) - net profit in March quarter last year was 8.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 118.02 billion rupees

* Says March-quarter exceptional item for provision for impairment of investment 7.88 billion rupees

* GAIL (India) consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 11.13 billion rupees

* Recommended final dividend of 2.70 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2q8zQNw) Further company coverage: