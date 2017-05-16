May 16 Gakkyusha Co Ltd

* Says it will issue 400,000 new shares at the price of 1,589 yen per share, or for 635.6 million yen in total, through private placement to Tokyo-based company, which is engaged in the real-estate rental business

* Says payment date on June 5

* Says it will raise net proceeds of 632.9 million yen for shares acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HKy3ul

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)