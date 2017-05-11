BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 11Gala Inc
* Says 6,409 of its 3rd series warrants were exercised as of May 10, at the price of 1,100 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ARV1al
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.