BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib
July 5, 2017 / 5:45 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV

* New Phase 2 Study With Filgotinib in Non-Infectious Uveitis‍​

* Study Led by Filgotinib Collaboration Partner Gilead Sciences, Inc.‍​

* Primary Outcome Is Measured by the Proportion of Subjects Failing Treatment by Week 24; Treatment Failure Is Representative of an Active Uveitis Flare.

* APPROXIMATELY 110 PATIENTS ARE PLANNED TO BE RANDOMIZED IN THE STUDY TO RECEIVE FILGOTINIB OR PLACEBO ADMINISTERED FOR 52 WEEKS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

