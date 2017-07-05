BRIEF-Galapagos announces new phase 2 study with filgotinib

July 5 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV

* New Phase 2 Study With Filgotinib in Non-Infectious Uveitis‍​

* Study Led by Filgotinib Collaboration Partner Gilead Sciences, Inc.‍​

* Primary Outcome Is Measured by the Proportion of Subjects Failing Treatment by Week 24; Treatment Failure Is Representative of an Active Uveitis Flare.

* APPROXIMATELY 110 PATIENTS ARE PLANNED TO BE RANDOMIZED IN THE STUDY TO RECEIVE FILGOTINIB OR PLACEBO ADMINISTERED FOR 52 WEEKS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)