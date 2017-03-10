UPDATE 3-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage causes chaos
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 10 Galapagos Nv
* announces two new phase 2 studies investigating filgotinib in small bowel Crohn's disease as well as in fistulizing Crohn's disease
* studies are being led by filgotinib collaboration partner Gilead Sciences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
LONDON, May 28 Britain is making good progress with technology companies on getting access to the encrypted messages of militant suspects, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday.