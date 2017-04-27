BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 27 Galapagos NV:
* Reg-Galapagos reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 169 percent to eur 39.9 million
* End of Q1 cash eur 958.6 million
* Qtrly loss per share eur 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: