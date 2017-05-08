BRIEF-Novartis says RTH258 met endpoints in late-stage trials
* Novartis says rth258 (brolucizumab) demonstrates robust visual gains in namd patients with a majority on a 12-week injection interval
May 8 Galaxy Biomedical Investment Co Ltd
* Says it signs letter of intent with Hemp Investment Group Co
* Says it plans to invest in Hemp Investment Group's biotechnology firm
* Says shares to resume trading on May 9
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXvPMF; bit.ly/2pW59xD
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pXvPMF; bit.ly/2pW59xD
* TAKEDA AND TIGENIX ANNOUNCE THAT SWISSMEDIC HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW THE FILE ON CX601 FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLEX PERIANAL FISTULAS IN CROHN’S DISEASE PATIENTS Source text: http://bit.ly/2suG0tp Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)