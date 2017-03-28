UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Galectin Therapeutics Inc
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - as of December 31, 2016, company had $15.4 million of non-restricted cash and cash equivalents - sec filing
* Galectin Therapeutics - believes it has sufficient cash to fund currently planned operations and research and development activities through Dec 31
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - top-line data readout of nash-cx trial remains on track for early December 2017
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc - positive results in studies of gr-md-02 for patients with serious skin diseases Source text - bit.ly/2nHHEas Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.