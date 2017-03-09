WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Galena Biopharma Inc
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives
* Galena biopharma - potential strategic alternatives may include a sale of company, a business combination, a merger or reverse merger with another party
* Galena biopharma - potential strategic alternatives may include continuing to advance clinical programs as stand-alone entity, disposition of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.