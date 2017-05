April 4 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena Biopharma presents positive interim safety data on the neuva (nelipepimut-s) clinical trial in combination with trastuzumab in high-risk HER2 3+ patients at the AACR annual meeting 2017

* Galena Biopharma Inc says in trial, there were no significant clinicopathologic differences between groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: