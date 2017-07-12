FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options
July 12, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma updates on exploring strategic options

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Galena Biopharma Inc-

* Galena Biopharma provides corporate update

* Galena Biopharma-‍with support of Canaccord Genuity, had interactions with cos to explore options for monetizing some/all clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma - has had extensive interactions with numerous cos to explore options for monetizing some,all of its clinical development programs​

* Galena Biopharma-‍exploring options for monetizing some/all of clinical development programs through license or sale of assets, and/or sale, merger among others

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍management has significantly reduced staffing levels and certain operational expenses to preserve cash​

* Galena Biopharma Inc - ‍work remains ongoing to advance its two core clinical programs, gale-401 and neuvax​

* Galena Biopharma Inc says has ‍had initial interest in potential transactions from a number of companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

