* Galena biopharma presents positive final gale-301 (e39) phase 1/2a clinical trial data

* Galena biopharma - patients with primary disease who received 1000mcg dose appear to maintain a statistically significant benefit while those with recurrent disease were not

* Galena biopharma inc - final data from early stage clinical trial demonstrates that gale-301 is well tolerated