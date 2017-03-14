March 14 Galenica AG:
* In FY on a comparable basis, excluding the negative
effects due to IAS 19 and the acquisition of relypsa, EBITDA
rose by 11.4% and EBIT by 10.2%
* FY net profit before deduction of minority interests was
up by 13.5% and net profit after deduction of minority interests
by 12.9%
* Acquisition of US company Relypsa had a negative impact on
the group’s results and reduced EBITDA by 103.4 million Swiss
francs ($102.61 million), EBIT by 129.4 million francs and net
profit before and after deduction of minority interests by 91.6
million francs
* Confirms its intention to list Galenica Santé on the SIX
swiss exchange
* At constant exchange rates Vifor Pharma net sales are
expected to grow by high single digit in 2017
* Galenica Santé concentrated its strengths in 2016 and
increased sales by 3.2% to 3,008.9 million Swiss francs ($2.99
billion)
* Vifor Pharma plans to expand the iron market, especially
in the USA, through further investigative work into iron
deficiency
* At constant exchange rates Vifor Pharma net sales are
expected to grow by high single digit in 2017
* Expects to sell the majority of its Galenica Santé shares
in an ipo on six swiss exchange.
* Galenica anticipates that the listing of galenica santé
can be completed during the second quarter of 2017
* Subject to the expected results, Galenica Santé intends to
pay out a dividend of at least chf 75 to 80 million in 2018 (for
the financial year ended december 31, 2017)
* In 2017, Galenica Santé aims to maintain a sales growth
similar to 2016 of 3.2%
* At next annual general meeting of Galenica ltd., the name
of the Galenica Group is to be changed into vifor pharma group
so that galenica santé can trade under the galenica name.
* Galenica sante's EBIT growth target (excluding ias 19
impact) for 2017 is slightly lower than its sales growth target
because of the impact of the pharmapool acquisition on the
company’s sales mix.
Source text - bit.ly/2mEus3B, bit.ly/2nnQurv
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)