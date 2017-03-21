March 21 Galenica AG:
* Galenica Santé takes COMCO ruling to the Federal
Administrative Court
* Galenica Santé ltd. and its unit HCI Solutions Ltd. have
noted the ruling of 20 March 2017 issued by the Swiss
Competition Commission (COMCO), which imposed a fine of up to
4.5 million Swiss francs ($4.51 million)on hci solutions ltd.
* COMCO ruling is not final and has no impact on either the
planned ipo or the business model of Galenica Santé
* Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions regard the ruling now
issued by comco as incorrect in fact and in law
* Galenica Santé and HCI Solutions will therefore take the
ruling to the federal administrative court
