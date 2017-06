May 30 Galenica AG:

* ISSUED FIXED-INTEREST BONDS TOTALLING CHF 380 MILLION FOR THE PURPOSE OF LONG-TERM FINANCING AT ATTRACTIVE CONDITIONS

* ISSUE IS TO REFINANCE THE BRIDGE LOAN GRANTED IN THE COURSE OF THE IPO

* TWO TRANCHES: INTERMEDIATE TRANCHE OF CHF 200 MILLION AT 0.50% COUPON MATURING AFTER 6 YEARS IN JUNE 2023 AND LONGER TRANCHE OF CHF 180 MILLION AT 1.00% COUPON MATURING AFTER 9.5 YEARS IN DEC. 2026