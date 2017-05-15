BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Galmed pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus i/b/e/s view $258,000
* Galmed pharmaceuticals - continues to believe that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations through first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company