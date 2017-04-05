Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals to present at international liver congress data that shows aramchol™ has a potential direct effect on liver fibrosis
* Data suggest a dual effect of aramchol on fibrosis and an improvement of fatty acid oxidation
* Data also suggest a direct impact on collagen producing cells which results in reversing fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)