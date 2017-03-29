March 29 Gam Holding

* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett

* RBR proposes to elect Kasia Robinski as chairwoman, William Raynar as a board member and Rudolf Bohli as a representative of RBR

* RBR to hold webcast on March 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)