UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 GAM Holding Ag: Bookrunner:
* Non-affiliated Swiss advised institutional investor looks at placing of shares via accelerated bookbuild
* Offer size of about 4.73 million shares / 3.0 pct of the company (100 pct secondary)
* Price range at CHF13.10 - market (3.7 pct - market)
* Books open immediately, trade date to be determined
* Credit Suisse acting as sole bookrunner Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.