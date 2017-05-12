BRIEF-Haverty Q2 sales to date of 2017 up about 1.6 pct over same period last year
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
May 12 Gamehost Inc
* Gamehost announces first quarter 2017 financial results and May 2017 dividend
* Q1 total operating revenue fell 7.7 percent to C$16.7 million
* Also declared a cash dividend for month of May 2017 of $0.0575 CDN per common share
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - sales for Q2 to date of 2017 are up about 1.6% over same period last year and comparable store sales are up 0.4%
* Uk law firm RPC says is reviewing potential civil claims on behalf of Barclays shareholders after SFO charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)