May 12 Gamehost Inc

* Gamehost announces first quarter 2017 financial results and May 2017 dividend

* Q1 total operating revenue fell 7.7 percent to C$16.7 million

* Also declared a cash dividend for month of May 2017 of $0.0575 CDN per common share

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.16