BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 GameStop Corp:
* GameStop announces new supply of Nintendo switch systems available just in time for the launch of Mario Kart 8 deluxe
* GameStop - GameStop will offer Nintendo switch system for $299.99
* Gamestop Corp - will offer mario kart 8 deluxe for $59.99 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results