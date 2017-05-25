May 25 Gamestop Corp

* Gamestop reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.10 to $3.40

* Q1 sales $2.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.94 billion

* Gamestop corp - 2.3% increase in qtrly same store sales

* Gamestop corp- no longer providing quarterly eps or same store sales guidance

* Gamestop corp - ‍ reiterating annual guidance for comparable store sales range of -5.0% to 0.0%​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gamestop corp - "‍international operations were particularly strong, driven by robust sales of nintendo switch and collectibles​" in quarter