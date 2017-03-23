March 23 GameStop Corp
* GameStop Corp - Qtrly total global sales decreased 13.6%
to $3.05 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales
declined 16.3%
* GameStop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2016 and
provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.38
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $2.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 59.5 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $494.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 total sales in range of down 2.0% to up 2.0%
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $110.0 million to $120.0
million
* Sees 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.69, revenue view $8.64
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GameStop Corp sees 2017 comparable store sales (excludes
tech brands stores) down 5.0 percent to flat
* GameStop Corp - In 2017 company also anticipates that it
will close between 2% to 3% of its global store footprint
