* Signs largest affiliate acquisition till date

* GIG and its subsidiary Innovation Labs has agreed to acquire affiliate website Casinotopsonline.com for a consideration of 11.5 million euros ($12.18 million)

* Acquisition will be paid by part of proceeds from recent bond placement

* Closing is expected in April 2017