Feb 15 Gaming Innovation Group Inc

* Gaming Innovation group acquires affiliate network assets

* Will pay a consideration of 3.5 million euros ($3.70 million) in cash

* Acquisition is subject to a satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to be concluded in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)