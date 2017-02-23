Feb 23 Gaming Nation Inc
* Initiates process to explore strategic alternatives
including potential sale of businesses
* Says board of directors has initiated a process to
consider and evaluate strategic alternatives
* Says has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp as its financial
advisor to assist with this process
* Has not set a definitive schedule to complete its
evaluation and no decision on any particular alternative has
been reached at this time
* In response to interest from multiple third parties to
acquire company, it has formed a special committee of directors
