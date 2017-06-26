BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves NCDs worth 450 mln rupees
* Approved & allotted 450 secured redeemable rated listed NCDs aggregating to 450 million rupees
June 26 Gaming Nation Inc:
* Gaming Nation Inc. to be acquired by Orange Capital
* Deal for CAD$0.95 in cash per share
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for Gaming Nation of approximately CAD$44 million
* Aarrangement is not subject to a financing or due diligence condition
* Arrangement agreement provides for a termination fee of C$2 million and a reverse termination fee of C$4 million
* Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of transaction
* FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1,452.0 million