BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 25 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports first quarter 2017 results of operations
* Says full year adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance range increased $30 million to $355 to $365 million
* Says operating revenues for Q1 were $773.5 million compared to $659.4 million in prior year Q1
* Capital expenditures of approximately $65 to $75 million expected for full year 2017
* Says maintains its original revenue guidance for 2017 of $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion
* Q1 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $773.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $762.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results