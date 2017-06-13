BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 13 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to withdraw delisting risk warning
* Says its shares to halt trade for a day on June 14, and resume trading on June 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sntGh1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.