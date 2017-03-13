March 13Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :

* Says its major shareholder proposed to pay 1 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders as cash dividend， distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividend and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tWhtlp

