May 5Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax), distribute 3 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 22 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 9, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 10 and the dividend will be paid on May 10

