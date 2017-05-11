May 11 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd :

* Says its 9.27 percent owning shareholder Gansu Agricultural Group Ltd launches a tender offer for 16.1 million shares (5 percent stake) of co, during the period from May 15 to June 3, at 13.42 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TkNI7U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)