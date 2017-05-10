Financials, real estate dent Australia shares; NZ snaps 5-day winning streak
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
May 10 Gansu Mogao Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says its shares to resume trade on May 11 after controlling shareholder's share acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qT7daO
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017