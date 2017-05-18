May 18 Gap Inc
* Gap Inc reports first quarter results
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.95 to $2.05
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 sales $3.4 billion
* Company continues to expect capital spending to be
approximately $625 million for fiscal year 2017
* Expects total inventory to be about flat at end of first
half of fiscal year 2017 when compared with end of first half of
fiscal year 2016
* At end of Q1 of fiscal year 2017, total inventory was
about flat year-over-year
* Company now expects store count to be about flat at end of
fiscal year 2017 compared with fiscal year 2016
* Now expects total inventory to be about flat at end of
first half of fiscal year 2017 when compared with end of first
half of fiscal year 2016
* Updated EPS guidance for H1 2017 to be down mid-single
digits versus adjusted diluted earnings per share for first half
of fiscal year 2016
* Company expects to spend about $100 million on share
repurchases in Q2 of fiscal 2017
* Foreign currency fluctuations negatively impacted earnings
per share for Q1 of fiscal year 2017 by an estimated $0.03
* Company continues to expect comparable sales for fiscal
year 2017 to be flat to up slightly
* Gap Inc's comparable sales for Q1 of fiscal year 2017 were
up 2 percent versus a 5 percent decrease last year
