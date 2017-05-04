UPDATE 2-Indebted Noble confirms bank loan relief, but skips coupon payment
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
May 4 Garanti Bankasi:
* Signs a mandate letter in order to authorize 19 banks as mandated lead arrangers for the grant of a syndicated term loan with a maturity of 367 days
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says in talks with bankers over credit facility due May 2018
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors