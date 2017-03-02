March 2 Garanti Bankasi:

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share

* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 24

* A gross cash dividend at 1.25 billion lira in total equivalent to 29.76 % of the paid-in capital of the Bank consisting of first cash gross dividend in the amount of 210.0 million lira equivalent to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and second cash gross dividend at 1.04 billion lira

