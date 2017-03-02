BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 2 Garanti Bankasi:
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.29762 lira ($0.0802) net 0.25298 lira per share
* Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from April 24
* A gross cash dividend at 1.25 billion lira in total equivalent to 29.76 % of the paid-in capital of the Bank consisting of first cash gross dividend in the amount of 210.0 million lira equivalent to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and second cash gross dividend at 1.04 billion lira
($1 = 3.7107 liras)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.