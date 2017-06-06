BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 6 Garda Diversified Property Fund
* acquisition of metroplex westgate industrial facility
* Property will be acquired for $35.25 million representing an initial yield of 6.25%
* Says acquisition will initially be debt funded
* has exchanged unconditional contracts to buy new industrial and office facility at metroplex westgate wacol industrial park
* Garda reiterates fy2017 full year distribution guidance of 9.4 cents per unit
* facility to be acquired from partners gpt group and metroplex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)