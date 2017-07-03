FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings Inc says amendment extends maturity date of receivables facility by one year
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Gardner Denver Holdings Inc says amendment extends maturity date of receivables facility by one year

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

* Gardner Denver Holdings - on june 30, co, through wholly owned subsidiaries, entered into first amendment to receivables financing agreement - sec filing

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - amendment increases receivables facility borrowing capacity from $75.0 million to $125.0 million

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - amendment provides for uncommitted accordion that would allow for up to additional $75.0 million of borrowing capacity

* Gardner Denver Holdings Inc - amendment extends maturity date of receivables facility by one year, to June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tHUN7b) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.