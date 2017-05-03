BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Gardner Denver Inc:
* Gardner Denver Inc sees IPO of 41.3 million shares of common stock priced to be between $23.00 and $26.00 per share - SEC filing
Says intends to use IPO net proceeds to redeem all $575.0 million aggregate principal amount of our senior notes
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.