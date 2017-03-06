Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Gartner Inc -
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire L2 Inc - SEC filing
* Gartner intends to fund acquisition using cash on hand and borrowing capacity under its existing revolver capacity
* L2 will initially operate independently while Gartner focuses on consummating acquisition, and subsequently integration, of CEB Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2n5K8vF] Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.