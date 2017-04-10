BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Gartner Inc:
* Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.5 trillion in 2017, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016
* Worldwide spending on devices is projected to grow 1.7 percent in 2017, to reach $645 billion
* Mobile phone growth in 2017 will be driven by increased average selling prices for phones in emerging Asia/Pacific and China
* Mobile phone growth in 2017 will be driven by increased average selling prices for phones in emerging Asia/Pacific and China

* "Business-friendly policies of new U.S. administration are expected to have a slightly positive impact on U.S. implementation service market"
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results