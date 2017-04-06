April 6 Gartner Inc
* Gartner Inc says co and its subsidiaries entered into an
agreement to amended existing credit facility dated as of June
17, 2016 - SEC filing
* Gartner Inc says amendment increased aggregate principal
amount of Gartner S term loan A facility by $900 million
* Gartner Inc says amendment added an incremental tranche
term loan B facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500
million
* Gartner Inc says term loan B facility will mature on April
5, 2024
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: