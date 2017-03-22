Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Gartner Inc:
* Gartner Inc - on March 20, co, units entered into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility, dated as of June 17, 2016
* Gartner- Amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility - SEC filing
* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed primarily to extend maturity date of revolving facility and term loan a facility
* Gartner Inc - amendment was executed to revise interest rate and amortization schedule on term loan a facility Source text: (bit.ly/2o3zq9M) Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)